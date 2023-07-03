QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chance pop-ups, high 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 67

July 4th: Stray shower, partly cloudy, high 85

Wednesday: Isolated chance, partly cloudy, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday morning and happy Red, White, & BOOM!

It is officially BOOM! Day, and while we might be drier than the weekend, we still have a chance of some isolated showers later this evening.

Muggy skies will provide a good bit of fuel for some wet weather to pop up later today. There isn’t anything widespread or organized expected today, just stray showers developing a couple at a time. Those will start to emerge in the late morning, with more picking up through the afternoon.

Rain chances will start to dwindle as we go through the evening. In fact, Central Ohio should be mostly dry by the time we get closer to the fireworks going off around 10 PM. Skies continue to dry overnight with an even drier day expected for July 4th.

Independence Day will be mostly dry with a stray shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up in the mid 80s. We continue to warm through the middle of the week where most of us will land just shy of 90 degrees. Dewpoints remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s, so the days will still feel fairly humid and muggy.

More widespread showers and storms move in for the end of the week. Wet weather will cool us back into the lower 80s by the start of the weekend, but more sunshine pushes in around that time!

-Joe