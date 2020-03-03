Few showers, mild temps expected for the mid-week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, clearing quickly, low 35

Wednesday: Few late morning showers, breezy, clearing later, high 51

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers at night, high 52

Friday: Light AM mix possible, cooler, high 41

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been an interesting day today with rain showers, sunshine, and then clouds and rain showers forming to the west again. Early this evening, rain showers with a weak disturbance will work across our area during the evening hours and quickly scoot east.

This will give us shower chances after sunset and well before midnight with quickly clearing skies behind it again. Lows eventually will drop into the middle 30s, but it will be breezy at times tonight, with winds relaxing toward morning.

During the morning on Wednesday we will have another feature moving across the area in the morning bringing an isolated chance of showers in the morning hours, and again it will turn breezy to windy as the disturbance will move out. Skies will clear a bit in the afternoon with highs back in the lower 50s.

Thursday will most likely be our quietest day of the work week as we will have partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Another system will approach Thursday night bringing up chances of rain and possibly even some snow showers mixed in for Friday morning with no accumulation expected.

Friday will be our coolest day of the forecast with highs barely into the 40s. Friday night skies will clear and temps will fall into the middle 20s. Things will be bright and beautiful on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

We will see readings climb into the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will return Sunday night and temps should top again near 60 on Monday with rain late day.

Tuesday rain will be in the forecast ahead of a cold front. This should keep our temps in a narrow window with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave