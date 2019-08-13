Few showers linger through the mid-week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers & storms early, low 67

Wednesday: Isolated pm pop-ups, mixed clouds, high 84

Thursday: More sunshine, stray pop-up later, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a muggy day today with temps about normal. An area of low pressure continues to push off to the east this evening dragging a weak cold front through our area. This will keep a chance of showers and a few rumbles in our forecast through the evening.

The rest of the overnight will be warm and muggy with a good deal of clouds. Conditions should be better for the kiddos at the bus stop on Wednesday as rain will not be a problem early like it was today.

Wednesday will look for mixed clouds through the day, and we could see an isolated storm during the afternoon with highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will see a similar forecast with comfortable temps near normal and a stray late day pop-up.

Friday and Saturday will see clearing skies, and warmer conditions with highs in the middle 80s on Friday and the mid to upper 80s on Saturday with tons of sunshine. Sunday will see an increase of clouds and humidity with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front to the north will slide south on Monday and will give the best chance of showers and storms mainly north, but pushing south late in the day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday will see better chances of rain and storms with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave