QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d t-showers later, high 83

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 59

Friday: Clearing, nice, high 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Sunday: Sunny, sticky, high 89

Monday: Mostly sunny, sticky, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off on a dry note, and we will be dry for most of us during the school day. Highs top out in the lower 80s. Then, as we get toward late-afternoon and early evening, a few showers start to move in along a cold front. This will bring us scattered showers and a few rumbles, along with some gusty winds at times.

The Storm Prediction Center does most of our area under a 1-out-of-5 risk for an isolated severe storm. Gusty winds would be the primary threat.

Showers taper off pretty quickly overnight, then we will see clearing conditions into Friday morning. Could see a little patchy fog, although I think breezy conditions will limit some of that. For Friday afternoon, expect a comfortable day, with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine.

Unfortunately I do think we’ll be dealing with a little bit of an upper level haze due to wildfire smoke back into the region. That lingers into the start of the weekend.

We’ve got a warm and nice weekend on tap. For Saturday, highs top out in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. We hang on to the comfortable feel to the air.

Our flow shifts more southerly Sunday, which should help to clear some of that haze. It also starts to increase our humidity. Expect highs in the upper 80s, close to 90, with lots of sunshine.

We kick off the next workweek with sticky conditions and highs in the low 90s.

-McKenna