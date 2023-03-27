QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, breezy, high 52

Tonight: Patchy drizzle, low 33

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, spotty PM shower, high 48

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, rain late, high 54

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 56

Friday: Rain showers, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the morning off with rain showers, continuing through early to mid afternoon. From that point on, we’ll see just a very isolated shower chance later in the day. Expect highs in the lower 50s this afternoon with breezy conditions.

For Tuesday, we’ve got a cooler day on tap, with highs in the upper 40s under partly sunny skies. Expect just a spotty shower chance during the afternoon, mainly in our counties south of I-70.

For Wednesday, we’ll see more sunshine and mild temperatures, topping out in the middle 50s. Rain then moves in later in the evening and quickly passes through into the early overnight hours.

For Thursday, expect a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain then moves in late and overnight into Friday.

Expect some heavier showers to end the week on Friday, along with a few rumbles. Highs top out in the mid 60s Friday as a warm front lifts to the north.

The rain continues into Saturday, and the wind really picks up as a cold front tracks through the state. Expect a mild Saturday morning, then falling temps into the afternoon. Rain gradually clears up to end the weekend.

-McKenna