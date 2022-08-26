QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few pop-up showers, high 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Sunday: Warm, muggy, high 89

Monday: Rain & storms, high 87

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a muggy end to the workweek on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s across Central Ohio. We will see a few scattered pop-up showers across the area this afternoon as a frontal boundary tracks across the region, but for the most part, that activity will taper off by early evening, not impacting Football Friday Nite for most of the area, other than maybe a slight delay in our far southeastern counties as showers exit the region.

As we kick off the weekend, we’ve got dry conditions in place, with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s for Saturday. Sunday will be more muggy, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, but feeling closer to low 90s with that increased humidity.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives as we kick off the next workweek, especially picking up during the afternoon hours on Monday. Highs will stick in the mid to upper 80s. Our shower chances pick up on Tuesday, once again, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs drop back to the mid 80s for Tuesday.

Shower activity starts to taper off on Wednesday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

-McKenna