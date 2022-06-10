QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers, low 59

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible, high 77

Sunday: Mixed clouds, pop-up storms possible, high 82

Monday: Clearing Skies, warmer weather, high 86

Tuesday: Muggy, hot, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a cloudier day after sunshine to start, temps again fell short of the normal for this time of the year. Tonight, expect a weak disturbance to roll through the area, with slightly better chances of showers in the southern half of our area. While most of this will be light to moderate showers, it is possible we could have a few rumbles later tonight, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday, expect skies to become broken, with a few isolated pop-ups during the heating of the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will start a bit warmer, and get back near/above normal in the lower 80s. During the afternoon we will have some pop-up rain and storms possible on Sunday.

Warmer air will start to move in on Monday with clearing skies, and highs back into the middle 80s. Outside of the heat, the big thing most of us will notice is the humidity. This will lead to overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s next week. We will climb to the warmest temps of the year next week, with lower 90s by Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday should be the hottest day of the year so far, with morning lows in the middle 70s, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, with heat index values into the lower triple digits. We will see a few isolated pop-up storms late on Wednesday. Expect better chances of rain and storms on Thursday with highs again in the lower 90s.

We should see a bit drier air for Friday, but still a hot day with highs in the upper 90s.

-Dave