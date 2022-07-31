QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few AM showers, partly cloudy, high 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Monday: Rain & storms, mainly later, high 85

Tuesday: AM showers clearing, humid, high 84

Wednesday: Hot & humid, high 90

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We’ve got a few light showers moving into Central Ohio this morning, with the majority of the shower activity sticking along and to the southeast of I-71. This shower activity will be light and taper off through the morning hours. One the backend of that, we’ve got a nice and dry afternoon ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the lower 80s here in Columbus under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in our southern counties where cloud cover will be thicker, and rain showers stick around just a bit longer.

As we head into Monday, the first day of August, humidity ramps up, and a warm front begins to lift northward. This will help initiate a few morning showers, but the heavier showers and storms hold off until late afternoon and into the evening hours. Currently we are under a “marginal” risk for severe weather (1 on a scale of 1-5), with the primary threat being some strong wind gusts within thunderstorms. Highs Monday will top out in the middle 80s.

That shower activity tapers off early Tuesday, then we’ve got a dry, but humid Tuesday ahead. Highs will top out in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity remains in place for the middle of the week, and temperatures increase, back up near 90 for Wednesday. It will feel a bit warmer with the high humidity, and we will see mostly sunny skies.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we will be tracking additional showers and storms as we end the workweek. Highs top the 90s Thursday, and middle 80s on Friday.

-McKenna