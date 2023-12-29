QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers, light drizzle, low 34

Saturday: Early showers, high 41

Sunday: PM snow/rain chance, high 42

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 37

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Spotty chances for showers still haven’t left our area. And, as temperatures continue to cool, we have better and better chances for snow before the year ends! We’ll have our best chance to see some light winter weather heading into the weekend.

A few showers will push back into Central Ohio later this evening. As temperatures cool, there is the potential for some of those to switch over into snow. There’s a better chance for snow early on Saturday. Around 6-7 am, several snow showers will push in from the north. Accumulations will be fairly light if there is any at all.

The rest of Saturday stays dry, but cloudy with temperatures returning to the lower 40s. Sunday starts off dry and cloudy, but we’re looking at another chance for rain, and eventually snow, to push back in closer to New Year’s Eve. All of that wet weather dries and clears out in time for the start of the new year.

2024 will start off cool and cloudy with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s. But, the next few days will see a lot more sunshine with temperatures being only slightly warmer. We get a few more clouds for the second half of the week with temperatures remaining in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

-Joe