QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, isolated showers, high 72

Tonight: Isolated shower, mainly cloudy, low 45

Saturday: Spotty drizzle, breezy, high 57

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower, high 56

Monday: Isolated shower, partly sunny, high 59

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Shower activity is working southeast of the region this morning as our cold front continues to push through the Midwest. This is the bulk of the rain that we will see today, with just a few isolated showers possible later this afternoon/evening as the actual front pushes through Central Ohio. Expect highs in the lower 70s this afternoon, with a bit of a breeze.

For Saturday, we start the day off with lows in the mid 40s. Daytime highs only rebound to the upper 50s during the afternoon, and we do hang onto the breeze. As far as shower activity goes, we’re looking at some spotty, light rain, mainly during the afternoon and evening timeframe. Far from a washout.

We’re even breezier into Sunday, with highs sticking in the mid to upper 50s. We’re looking at partly sunny skies, with only an isolated shower chance.

By Monday, highs will be a few degrees warmer, into the upper 50s, close to 60, under mainly cloudy skies. Once again an isolated shower will be possible, but dry conditions overall.

We get back into the 60s by the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna