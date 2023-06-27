QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty showers mainly E/NE, cooler, high 74

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 60

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 81

Thursday: Isolated shower, partly cloudy, high 84

Friday: Sct’d rain & storms, muggy, high 86

Saturday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

The same low pressure system that brought us scattered showers and storms yesterday evening, continues to make its way eastward through the Great Lakes. This will, once again, send us a few lingering spotty showers this afternoon. Most of this activity will stick off to the east and northeast. Expect cooler temperatures, topping out in the middle 70s with a breeze.

For Wednesday, drier conditions settle in, and clouds break up. Expect much more sunshine, with highs in the lower 80s and comfortable humidity.

Going into Thursday, could see an isolated shower or two, but overall I think most of us will remain mainly dry. We continue to warm, too, with highs topping out in the middle 80s, and starting to feel a bit more sticky.

Expect muggy conditions from Friday and through most of the weekend. That moisture, alongside warm temperatures, will help to initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms most of the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday top out in the middle 80s.

Scattered shower activity continues into Sunday as a cold front tracks through. This drops temperatures back into the lower 80s to end the weekend.

-McKenna