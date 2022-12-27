QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM freezing drizzle, mainly cloudy, high 31

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 23

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 39

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 47

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 52

Saturday: Rain showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’re starting the day off with some light flurry activity, and a bit of a light freezing drizzle mixing in as well. That is just adding to the slick conditions on the roadways this morning. The good news, however, is we are kicking off a bit of a warming trend. Temperatures begin in the lower 20s this morning, but we’ll top out in the lower 30s for daytime highs. We will hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day, but those clouds begin to break up overnight.

We’ll see more sunshine on the way for Wednesday, and temperatures continue to get a boost from the southerly breeze, with highs topping out in the upper 30s, which is right near normal for this time of year.

By Thursday, cloud cover begins to increase, but highs continue to rise. We’ll top out in the upper 40s.

The warming trend continues into Friday, with highs in the lower 50s, but we will see shower chances starting to increase. Expect some scattered activity Friday, with rain chances only increasing going overnight into Saturday.

Saturday looks to be the heavier shower day, with rain throughout, but highs sticking in the low to middle 50s. Showers then look to clear out the first half of Sunday.

-McKenna