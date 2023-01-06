QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, clouds, high 38

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 30

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, high 39

Sunday: Cloudy, few sct’d showers, high 42

Monday: Partly sunny, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the day off with a few flurries and sprinkles making their way to the surface across Central and Northern Ohio. As we head into the afternoon, that flurry and sprinkle activity will taper for the most part, with the exception of some lingering activity in our northern counties. Highs today will be seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s with clouds.

For Saturday, expect mainly dry conditions, and in fact, it is looking like clouds will break up a bit, giving us a little sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

As we head into Sunday, a low pressure system moves to our south, which will bring a few light snow shower chances in the morning, then a few scattered showers later into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 40s.

We start the next workweek off dry, with temperatures running a few degrees above average. Highs on Monday top out in the lower 40s, with partly sunny skies.

-McKenna