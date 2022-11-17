QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, overcast, high 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 26

Friday: Flurries, breezy, high 31

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold, high 31

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ll start the day off with a few flurries across the region, then we’re setting up to see a drier afternoon, albeit a cloudy one! Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a chilling breeze out there today, keeping wind chills in the 20s.

For Friday, we’ll once again see some flurry activity throughout the day, and the breeze picks up, too. We’ll be mostly cloudy, with daytime highs topping out in the low 30s, keeping us at or below freezing. We will have a cold wind chill throughout the day, and for Football Friday Nite plans, temps start in the upper 20s at kickoff, and cool to the mid 20s. However, when you factor in the breeze, it will feel like the upper teens all evening.

Going into the weekend, we’re looking at the coldest air of the season. For Saturday, temperatures start in the lower 20s, then we top out near freezing with a bit more sunshine. For Sunday, expect sunshine, but morning lows starting in the teens, feeling like the single digits, then topping out below freezing in Columbus.

We start a bit of a warming trend to kick off the next work week, as temperatures start to moderate. For Monday we will see mostly sunny skies, and highs topping out near 40.

-McKenna