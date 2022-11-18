QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM flurries, breezy, high 31

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, chilly, low 20

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 33

Sunday: Cold sunshine, high 31

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 44

Tuesday: Milder sunshine, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

On the heels of a cold front, temperatures continue to fall as we end the workweek. We’ll be looking at some of the coldest air we’ve seen since early March going into the weekend! For Friday morning, we’ll start off with some flurries and light snow shower activity, then we’ll see a fairly gray afternoon. Highs today will top out near freezing, but we’ll have a gusty breeze this afternoon, bringing the “feels like” temps down into the lower 20s.

For Football Friday Nite, we will be looking at dry conditions and clearing skies, but it will be the chilliest evening of the football season, by far! Temperatures will start in the upper 20s at kickoff and cool to the lower 20s, however, factoring in the breeze, it will feel like the upper teens all evening.

As we head into Saturday, we’re looking at temperatures starting off near 20, but feeling colder, then topping out right near freezing. The big difference Saturday is that we’ll see more sunshine, but we will still have a wind chill throughout the day.

For Sunday, a cold front tracks through early, which will allow morning lows to drop into the teens, but feel like the single digits. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 30s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures start to moderate the first of the next workweek, looking at sunshine and low to middle 40s Monday, then highs in the upper 40s Tuesday.

The big travel day Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, we’ll be looking at dry conditions and highs topping out right near 50.

-McKenna