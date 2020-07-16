Few evening pop-ups, before drier weather & hot temps return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups early, mixed clouds later, low 71

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, high 93

Saturday: Sunshine early, few isolated storms late, high 94

Sunday: Chance of storms, high 95

Monday: Sct’d pm storms, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another very warm day today with temps starting near record levels this morning, we have had temps pushing to near 90 today. We are watching as a couple of boundaries are working through the state this evening. We will continue to still see the chance of pop-up showers through the early evening.

Expect a few storms to pop-up mainly in far east Ohio. Skies will clear up a bit overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will be a beautiful day with some clouds early, more sunshine later, and temps in the lower 90s.

We will see a hot and sticky pattern setting up for the rest of the extended with partly cloudy skies early, and a few pop-up storms in the afternoon with highs in the middle 90s.

Sunday will be another hot day with scattered clouds, and a bit higher chance of late day storms with highs in the middle 90s. Expect temps to remain quite warm on Monday with highs in the lower 90s with scattered storms late.

Tuesday will see some of our better chances of rain and storms with highs in the lower 90s. Another weak frontal boundary will push into our area again next week. This will keep a few storms around with showers by next Thursday. Temps will gradually work down into the upper 80s.

-Dave