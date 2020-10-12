Few cold fronts this week will knock temps into November like numbers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain with cold front, breezy at times, low 48

Tuesday: Clearing skies, seasonal temps, high 68

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 72

Thursday: Sunshine early, rain with strong front late, high 68

Friday: Partly cloudy, much colder, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a very nice day today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect clouds to thicken up overnight tonight with temps falling to the lower 60s by midnight as rain showers and a few storms move through our area.

It is possible between about 10pm and 2am that we have some breezy to gusty conditions in our area as the front passes through. Behind the front drier air will usher in quickly with temps falling back to the middle to upper 40s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs that will be back into the upper 60s. Tuesday night we will have seasonal conditions with lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday will be our last very warm day with highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase quickly and this will lead to rain late in the day on Thursday with highs back into the upper 60s. The front that pushes through on Thursday will be a strong front that will drop us into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be a very late Fall-like day with highs only in the lower to middle 50s with partly cloudy skies. Expect temps to fall to the lower to middle 30s on Friday night with frost expected area-wide. This will lead to a cold start to the weekend.

Temps on Saturday will top into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Saturday night will be chilly again in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday will see more clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will remain mixed next Monday with temps struggling into the upper 50s.

-Dave