QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, isolated t-showers late, low 71

Tuesday: Some pm t-storms, clearing skies, high 85

Wednesday: Sunshine early, few pm pop-ups, high 84

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a nice start to the work week, clouds will increase tonight, with a few isolate thundershowers late tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. Lows tonight will stay in the lower 70s. Rain showers with a few rumbles will be possible starting around 2am-4am on Tuesday. This boundary will slide southeast and will keep some isolated t-showers around through at least the early part of the morning commute.

Skies will clear on Tuesday afternoon with highs back near normal in the middle 80s. Expect sunshine and a crisp start on Wednesday. Temps will warm back to near normal in the middle 80s on Wednesday with some pop-up storms possible late in the day. Once the sun goes down, skies will clear, and we will see nice temps in the lower 60s.

Thursday expect more sunshine, but a cooler than normal day with highs in the lower 80s. Temps will increase on Friday with highs back near normal in the middle to upper 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday we will be ahead of our next cold front, and a few late day pop-up showers and storms will be possible with highs in the upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase on Monday with highs again near normal in the mid 80s ahead of the cold front that will push through late.

-Dave