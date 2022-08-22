QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few PM pop-ups, high 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 63

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, isolated shower, high 81

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Thursday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Friday: Few isolated showers, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a very wet weekend bringing heavy rain to much of Central Ohio, conditions will gradually clear up as we start the workweek. We will still see a few pop-up showers this Monday afternoon, but the majority of that activity will stick to the east of I-71. Any showers today will be significantly lighter and much less widespread in coverage compared to what we saw over the weekend. Daytime highs today will top out in the upper 70s.

We continue to clear up on Tuesday, and cloud cover will gradually decrease. Other than an isolated shower or two, Tuesday will be mainly dry, and temperatures will begin to warm up, topping out in the lower 80s with gradually decreasing humidity.

Going into Wednesday and Thursday, we’ve got more seasonable weather on tap, with highs topping out in the low to middle 80s with mainly sunny skies.

To end the workweek, we’ll be looking at a few showers across the area for Friday, with highs sticking in the mid 80s.

The upcoming weekend is looking much better than the last, with sunshine on tap to start, just a few showers around as we head into the end of the weekend, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

McKenna