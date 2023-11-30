QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds build later, high 53

Tonight: Rain picking up, low 40

Friday: Widespread showers, high 49

Saturday: Isolated shower, mostly cloudy, high 55

Sunday: Rain returns, high 54

Monday: Few showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

Today has turned out to be the best day of the week with temperatures back in the lower 50s and plenty of sunshine. However, as quick as our weather recovered from the brief freeze we had earlier, we’ll see it change just in time for the weekend.

By Thursday evening, clouds will start to push in ahead of some wet weather. A low pressure center will pass to our south going into Friday. While we don’t see major impacts to our temperatures from it, all of the moisture from it will move into Central Ohio. We’re looking at widespread showers to start off Friday, then tapering to a more scattered/isolated chance by the evening.

Rain takes a break on Saturday aside from a stray shower. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s over the weekend, but rain will return on Sunday as a scattered chance. Isolated chances for rain stick around for the first half of next week. Temperatures will gradually cool down as we go through December. We’re falling to the low 40s by the middle of next week with drier skies.

-Joe