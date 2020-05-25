Feeling like summer with warm temps and the chance for more pop-ups

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of pm pop-up showers and storms. High 88

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms early, partly cloudy, muggy. Low 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance of pop-up showers and storms. High 87

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and few storms. 69/86

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. 68/83

Friday: Chance of showers and storms. 67/79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening!

Today we’ve been feeling a lot more like summer with higher heat, humidity and even a few pop-up showers and storms heading into the evening. This is a pattern that is going to stick around for the next few days.

Hopefully you have been enjoying your Memorial Day holiday weekend. As we head through the rest of the evening, we’ll see a stronger chance for showers and thunderstorms popping up. These will not be severe, but could produce lightning and cause your outdoor plans to have to move inside.

Since the thunderstorms will be driven by the heat of the day, they’ll start to die out after the sun sets. The sky will gradually become partly cloudy as lows fall back down to the upper 60s, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.

We’ll see a similar setup to today’s weather repeated on Tuesday, Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the warm side as they climb from the mid to upper 60s to the mid to upper 80s. Higher temperatures and humidity will lead to a daily chance for afternoon and evening pop-ups which will die out after the sun sets.

Thursday into Friday, a cold front will start to push into the area. This will give us a more widespread chance for showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.

By the weekend, we’ll see sunshine and temperatures climbing to highs in the mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of the year.

Have a great night!

-Liz