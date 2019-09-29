Feeling like summer to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 86

Tonight: Chance for showers, them mostly cloudy, low 66

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, high 90

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, record warm, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, record heat, high 90

Thursday: Morning showers, then partly sunny and cooler, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another warm start to morning. Instead of lows near 50 degrees like we’re used to this time of the year, we’re about 15 degrees above that and stepping out to the mid 60s.

As a cold front continues to slide to our southeast, we’ll be anything but cold this afternoon. High temperatures will continue to climb to the mid 80s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear out, but a warming trend is just getting going. High pressure is going to build in as we head into the workweek, high pressure will start to take charge. This means more sunshine and summer-like weather.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will stay about 20 degrees above normal. This means lows near 70 and highs around 90. This will take us to record territory.

On Monday, we’ll fall just shy of our record of 92 degrees. But, on Tuesday and Wednesday, we area on track to set new record highs. Tuesday and Wednesday could not only set record daily high temperatures, but could set a record for the month. The warmest October day recorded in Columbus was 91 degrees on October 7, 2007. We are on track to at least tie this number on Tuesday.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This front will not only bring another round of showers to the area, but will finally make it feel like fall! Temperatures on Thursday will only climb from a low in the 60s to a high in the upper 70s, then even cooler on Friday with a low in the mid 50s, and high in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz

