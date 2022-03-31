QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Windy, sct’d AM showers, falling temps, daytime high 59

Tonight: Sct’d rain/snow showers, low 37

Friday: Clearing, cold, high 46

Saturday: Partly cloudy, rain later, high 55

Sunday: AM rain, clearing, high 56

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We hit our high temperature for the day at midnight this morning, and temperatures start off mild, but will continue to fall throughout the day, into the low 50s by about 5 o’clock this evening. We will be very windy, yet again, with sustained wind speeds from 20-25 mph, and gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. Wind gusts begin to die down this evening, but we will still be breezy overnight and into Friday.

Scattered showers Thursday morning will taper by late morning, then we’ll get a bit of a lull in precipitation until this evening when showers pick back up overnight into Friday late morning. The northern parts of the region will see these showers turn into a rain/snow mix by Friday morning, as temperatures bottom out in the 30s. Friday’s daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ve got a very seasonal weekend on tap, with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s both days, and we will remain mostly dry, all except for a few rain showers Saturday evening overnight into Sunday morning. After that, we’ll see clearing clouds Sunday, ending the weekend dry with high pressure in place.

Monday kicks off the work week with seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s. By Tuesday, we’re into the lower 60s, but once again tracking rain showers through the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna