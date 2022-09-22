High pressure from Canada will build in across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley the next few days accompanied by much cooler and drier air just in time for the autumnal equinox tonight at 9:03.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will only get up to the mid-60s, then dip into the low 40s tonight–the coolest morning since May 8. Expect to see plenty of sunshine Friday, with cool afternoon readings in the mid-60s. Clouds will gradually increase Friday night, but the weather will be dry and crisp for Football Friday Nite.

High pressure will slide to the east over the weekend, allowing a disturbance to drop southeast, bringing considerable cloudiness and the chance for a brief shower during the OSU game vs. Wisconsin Saturday evening. Sunday looks to be cool with periodic showers.

A cold front will across the state Sunday night behind low pressure, bringing an end to the showers early Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler. High 67

Tonight: Mainly clear, crisp. Low 45

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 65

Saturday: Clouds increase, sprinkle later. High 68 (52)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 72 (57)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 66 (53)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (49)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 68 (47)