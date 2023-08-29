QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, comfy, high 81

Tonight: Few clouds, isolated shower, low 60

Wednesday: Gradual clearing, high 75

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 77

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another beautiful day ahead! Expect plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds mixed in this afternoon. We’ll see highs in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity and light winds out of the north. Mostly dry outside of a very isolated shower chance in our far southeastern areas late this afternoon; and then another isolated shower possibility late and overnight along a cold front.

This cold front ushers in cooler air, and also some cloud coverage. We start Wednesday off with mainly cloudy skies, but we’ll see gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs drop back to the middle 70s, marking the coolest day of our extended period.

For Thursday, we will see lots of sunshine, with highs into the upper 70s. Humidity still remaining very comfortable. We will be a bit breezy Thursday.

Then for Friday, we work our way back to more seasonable numbers. Expect highs in the lower 80s under sunny skies.

We heat up into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, with a slight stick to the air.

-McKenna