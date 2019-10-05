Fall-like temps ahead of rain showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 59

Sunday: Rain showers, high 74

Monday: Showers end early, then clearing clouds, high 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Wednesday: Sunny and mild, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly, but seasonal start to the morning. Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but much closer to normal in the mid 40s. Once you factor in a northeast breeze, some spots are feeling more like the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thanks to a mostly sunny sky, we’ll see a comfortable warmup this afternoon into the mid 70s. This is about 5 degrees above our normal high of 69, but will be very comfortable for afternoon tailgates!

This evening more clouds will build in ahead of a front. This will help to keep temperatures mild and only fall down near 60.

Along with the front, we’ll start to see a few light showers to start off Sunday morning. The chance for rain will increase through the day as a warm front moves out and a cold front moves in.

Showers will continue through the first half of Monday. Temperatures will be chilly to start off the week and only top off in the mid 60s.

Then, high pressure builds in. This will give us sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday and cool, seasonal temperatures with lows in the mid 40s and highs near 70.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz