Some clouds will be around this evening. Tonight will bring clearing skies and chilly readings in the upper 40s toward daybreak, with patchy valley fog.

Tuesday will start off with sunshine, giving way to some afternoon clouds associated with a weak disturbance aloft.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonably mild weather will prevail through the rest of the week, with a warming trend pushing readings into the low 80s, as early as Wednesday. An upper level low in the middle of the country will drift eastward, as high pressure shifts east toward the Atlantic Coast, promoting a southerly flow of warmer air.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Friday, and isolated showers could crop up during the afternoon and early evening. The rest of the weekend will be seasonably mild, with highs in the upper 70s and more sun than clouds. A southern system could swipe the eastern part of the state with some moisture on Sunday.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few clouds. High 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80 (54)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (58)

Friday: Partly sunny, spotty shower. High 82 (60)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (58)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 76 (59)