Fall-like night temps expected, with some very nice afternoons ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler, low 57

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 80

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Friday: Partly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Sct’d PM Storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We have been watching closely as a weak disturbance to our south has brought rain and storms to parts of the region, mainly in the far southern part of the state. However, late this afternoon into this evening we have another very weak boundary that has fired up a broken line of showers south of I-70 pushing southeast.

Expect clouds to stay thick, especially south of I-70 for most of the night tonight, with clear skies to the north. We will have our temps falling to the lower to middle 60s by midnight with overnight lows falling to the lower 50s north, to upper 50s south (and here in Columbus).

Skies will start partly cloudy from about I-70 and south, to mainly clear north. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday night high pressure will be in control, so we will have clear skies, light to calm winds, and lows to the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with tons of sunshine, highs in the lower 80s. We will have a few more clouds on Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s. We will have partly sunny skies, on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

The weekend will have sunshine early, with clouds increasing during the days, and a few pop-up showers or storms late in the day with highs int he middle 80s. Monday will see more sunshine with some clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will have an increase of cloud cover with highs in the middle 80s again.

-Dave