Forecast:

This morning: Showers, cooler. Low 51

Saturday: Morning showers, then clearing, windy & cool. High 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonably chilly. Low 44

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 63

Monday: Sunny. High 68 (43)

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 71 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (48)

Forecast Discussion:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a night with strong, severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, quieter weather is on the way this weekend. Much cooler, more seasonal temperatures return this today and will stick around for the workweek as well.

As a cold front that aided in bringing strong, severe storms to the area early this morning continues to slide east, we’ll see a few leftover showers. Early morning lows will be cool and fall down the the mid 50s, which is still about 10 degrees above normal.

Once showed clear out through the late morning and afternoon, we’ll be left with a breezy, cloudy and much cooler day. Winds will be out of the west and gust up to around 25-30 mph. This will help to keep temperatures below average die a chance, and only top off around 60°.

Clouds will start to clear out tonight and into the start of the workweek as high pressure builds in. Sunday’s temperatures will be surprisingly chilly compared to how warm we’ve been, but right in track with normal for time time of year. This means we’ll wake up the 40s, then hit a high in the mid 60s.

As high pressure settles in to the south, we’ll start off the workweek with plenty of sunshine and a slight warming trend. We’ll still be in the 60s on Monday, but hit highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for showers will move in on Thursday as another cold front approaches the area.

Have a great day!

-Liz