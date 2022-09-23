High pressure from Canada will build across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, bringing chilly air to mark the official arrival of autumn.

The sky will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will only get up to the mid-60s, before dipping into the 50s for a crisp Football Friday Nite. Some high clouds will move in overnight.

High pressure will slide to the east over the weekend, allowing a disturbance to drop southeast, bringing thickening clouds and a few light showers on Saturday, mainly before the OSU game vs. Wisconsin in the evening.

Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes on Sunday will be accompanied by periodic showers. A cold front will across the state Sunday night behind, bringing an end to the showers early Monday, although an isolated shower could crop up across the north in the afternoon in a cool air mass.

Sunshine and seasonably cool weather will prevail through the remainder of next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, clouds late. High 66

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 54

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, light showers. High 69

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 75 (57)

Monday: Clouds linger, sprinkles north. High 65 (52)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (48)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 67 (47)

Thursday: Sunny. High 70 (46)