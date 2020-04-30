Exiting weather system allows for a much nicer weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance showers, low 45

Friday: Few early am showers, slow clearing late, high 60

Saturday: Mixed clouds, warmer, high 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance storms later, high 75

Monday: Clearing skies, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

We are going to continue to have cloudy skies, light showers around the low that is spinning over the state this evening. This will keep a good deal of cloud cover in our area, and temps locked into the middle to upper 40s through the evening tonight. Expect temps will only fall into the mid to upper 40s by midnight with a few showers, and eventually drop to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak.

Still a few showers will linger into the morning hours on Friday, with mainly cloudy skies being the rules through Friday early afternoon. Temps will climb but still fall a few degrees short of the normal as they will top near 60 with some clearing from the west late.

Friday night we will have some partly cloudy skies and temps close to normal in the middle 40s. This will set the stage for a nicer day on Saturday and really a nicer weekend ahead. Expect partly cloudy to mixed clouds on Saturday with highs near 70. We will see partly cloudy skies, more muggy conditions and a few late day storms on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s.

Showers will end Sunday night with lows dropping to the 50 degree mark. Expect clearing skies on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Chances of showers will return on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

We will dry out on Wednesday with cool conditions and highs in the lower 60s. We will see more sunshine by next Thursday and highs in the upper 60s again.

-Dave