Excessive heat continues into the weekend

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR OUR ENTIRE AREA***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy, low 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, some clouds later, high 95 (heat index: 106)

Sunday: Clouds increase, sct’d pm storms, high 91 (heat index: 102)

Monday: Rain likely with front, high 83

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a hot and muggy day today as expected. Temps have not quite reached the hottest readings of the season in the middle 90s today. But the heat index values have ranged from 100-108 today because of the excessive humidity.

This will continue to be an issue overnight tonight as we will see temps only falling into the middle 70s overnight with relative humidity near 100%. This will give us a very warm and sticky start to Saturday.

Saturday afternoon we will pick up a few clouds, but temps will be in the 90s all afternoon topping around 95 with heat index values again in the 104-108 range during the day.

The Excessive Heat Warning ends Saturday evening as changes will start for Sunday. A frontal boundary will sag south and increase pop-up rain and storm chances through the day with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will increase Sunday night with the slow moving boundary and into the day on Monday. Monday will be rain cooled only topping in the lower 80s.

For Tuesday we will see a cool start, and a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the lower 80s. We will warm a bit for Wednesday but remain in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We will see a few clouds and seasonal temps late next week with highs in the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday of next week.

-Dave