A cold front will approach from the northwest, bringing increasing afternoon clouds and scattered showers and storms this evening.

A few storms could contain gusty winds, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the state in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe wind. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Behind the front, slightly cooler air will offer a nice start to the weekend, as high pressure builds in. Expect another day in the upper 70s on Friday, under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

The weekend looks to be sunny. High pressure will become established and then drift east on Sunday, initiating a southwesterly flow of very warm and more humid air that will push readings up toward 90 degrees by early next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, late-day showers, storm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, clearing later. Low 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 76

Saturday: Sunny. High 81 (56)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 87 (60)

Monday: Mostly sunny. hot, humid. High 90 (66)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 88 (68)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 87 (67)