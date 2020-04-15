Evening showers, overnight freeze, snow showers before the weekend too

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT

Clearing skies later tonight will set up temps in the middle 20s for Thursday morning. Again, like the last 2 nights, take precautions before bed.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, clearing skies late, cold, low 26

Thursday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 49

Thursday night: Rain showers later, changing to snow showers north, low 35

Friday: Rain showers, few wet morning snow showers mixed, high 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Rain showers will move through our area this evening with gusty winds at times, and quickly falling temps. This will continue through sunset tonight, with a slight chance of wet snow showers mixed in with the rain showers, but no accumulations expected.

Overnight we will see clearing skies, and winds that will be relaxing quickly, this will allow temps to fall back into the middle 20s. We have freeze warnings in effect for Thursday morning, and skies will remain mostly sunny on Thursday until late with highs in the upper 40s.

We will see rain showers mainly after midnight Thursday night and into Friday early morning. I think that we will see snow showers mainly in our northern counties on Friday morning before daybreak, and it is possible that some of that could accumulate mainly in grassy surfaces.

Rain showers will continue into Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see the showers tapering off on Friday late with a few snow showers possible late. Lows will drop to near freezing again on Saturday morning with clearing skies. I expect that we will see more sunshine on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday rain showers will return to our area with highs near 60. Showers will end Sunday night with lows in the lower 40s. Monday will see clearing skies with highs back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks even nicer with more sunshine and highs near 60. Rain showers should return by Wednesday morning, but temps will remain closer to normal on Wednesday in the lower to middle 60s.

-Dave