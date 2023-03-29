Crisp weather and a mix of sun and clouds resulted in a seasonable afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid- 50s.

Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front trailing low pressure north of the Great Lakes this evening, but showers will be mostly limited to the northern part of the state. Colder air will filter in overnight, perhaps with a stray snow flurry around midnight, followed by clearing conditions. Morning readings will plunge into the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine will be abundant on Thursday, with light winds and readings rising from a cold start to the low 50s later in the day. Clouds will arrive from the west at night, limiting the drop in temperature to the low 40s.

Showers will develop later Friday morning, with breezy conditions, and continue off and on through the evening, as temperatures rebound into the low 60s and hold steady overnight. Low pressure tracking through the Central states will push a cold front through the state early Saturday.

Temperatures will begin falling sharply during the daylight hours on Saturday, and scattered rain and snow showers will develop in the afternoon, with readings falling from the upper 40s after daybreak into the 30s later in the day. Sunday will bring a return of sunshine and seasonable weather.

Early next week will become quite mild, with some showers later on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, evening shower. High 54

Tonight: Gradual clearing, brisk, cold. Low 25

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 54

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 62 (41)

Saturday: Windy, colder, showers p.m. High 60, falling to 42

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 54 (31)

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer, rain late. High 69 (2)

Tuesday: Showers linger, some sun. High 63 (50)