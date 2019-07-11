Evening cold front to bring drier, nice Friday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies break, drier air moves in, low 67

Friday: Mixed clouds early, partly cloudy later, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm, high 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day storms high 87

Monday: Isolated storms, warm, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Skies will start to thin out overnight, as the drier air moves in behind the front. Temps will generally fall into the middle to upper 60s overnight.

Friday will feature a beautiful morning with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s, getting to near 80 by lunch.

Friday afternoon we should see some clearing in the skies, and less humidity and temps topping off near normal in the lower to middle 80s. Friday night will be cooler and nice with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday looks for tons of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs near 90. We will see humidity sneak in late day. Sunday a front to the north of us will sag south and this could give us some afternoon to evening pop-ups possible, but it will still be hot in the upper 80s.

Monday that same boundary will lift north and will spark off a few more storm chances with highs again in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be the middle day, as storms will move north, clouds will increase from the south from remnant moisture from Barry.

It appears at this time that by the middle of next week, the moisture from Barry should be working its way through the Ohio Valley. I would expect that we will have that for about a day on Wednesday, and it should work east by next Thursday. This will bring slightly cooler air, but more rain, because we need that.

-Dave