Even warmer temps coming, plus chances of rain return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, low 41

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy, high 67

Thursday: Sct’d rain, high 66

Friday: Showers early, slowly falling temps, high 58

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, more seasonal, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been the warmest day of the year so far with highs back into the middle 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be mild with mixed clouds and temps only falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will start off with partly cloudy skies, but as we push through the day, clouds will increase with temps pushing to near 50 by mid-morning, low 60s by lunch, and upper 60s later in the day with mainly cloudy skies.

Wednesday night a more moist airmass will move in with lows in the lower 50s. We will see better chances of isolated rain showers Thursday morning, but the rain chances will ramp up Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. Highs will still be in the middle 60s.

Thursday night will be wet with rain ramping up as a cold front slides through our area, slowly. Temps will start near 50 on Friday morning, and climb into the upper 50s on Friday as rain moves south. The cold front will push far enough south for the weekend to remove rain chances.

In fact, I expect partly sunny skies with some clearing, but cooler temps on Saturday in the upper 40s. Sunday we will have more sunshine and highs near normal around 50. For Monday and Tuesday a warm front will lift north, and will bring rain back to the forecast late Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain chances will be ahead of a cold front on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave