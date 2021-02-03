Even colder temps expected into the upcoming weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear early, clouds increasing late, winds light, low 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, wet mix to rain arrives near sunset, high 39

Friday: Early morning flurries, falling temps, cloudy, high 29

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 27

Sunday: AM snow showers, cold, breezy, high 19

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a brisk, bright, beautiful looking day today with highs still running roughly a half dozen off the normal. Considering the chilly start & snowpack we did ok. Tonight skies will remain clear early with winds relaxing, which will allow temps to fall fast.

We should see our clouds increasing overnight and our lows occurring before daybreak. Numbers will start to climb as we head toward morning, but will remain chilly in the upper teens with little to no wind. Skies will cloud up through the morning on Thursday with temps surging back to near normal.

Thursday evening the next weather maker will push into our area, and this may bring some wet snow on the leading edge, along with wet snow north. This will transition to rain showers as warmer air aloft nudges in for a period. The temps may tick up a degree or two after sunset into the upper 30s.

Rain showers will generally taper off overnight into early Friday morning, possibly ending with some light snow showers on the very backside of the system. Temps on Friday will slowly fall through the day as colder air slips in. Our highs will likely occur around midnight in the mid 30s, fall to the upper 20s by morning and keep falling to the lower 20s during the day.

Saturday will see a brief break, with mixed sun and clouds, with temps at least 10 off the norm in the upper 20s. Saturday night clouds will thicken up and snow showers will move in with some more arctic air for Sunday. Snow showers will continue into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid teens.

We should only warm into the upper teens on Sunday with some low 20s south. It will be breezy and cloudy making it feel even colder. Wind chills may stay in the single digits for the bulk of the day on Sunday. Sunday night wind chills will continue to fall as the winds will not be terrible, but the temps will not be nice.

Overnight we will have most of our area in the single digits to start Monday morning with some locations approaching zero before the wind. This will yield below zero wind chills, for Monday morning. At this point it still appears in the negative teens for chills. This will mark the coldest morning in nearly 2 years.

Monday will only recover to the upper teens with partly sunny skies. Tuesday snow showers return to our area, and given that it will be cold, there could be some light accumulations with this. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 20s. Wednesday scattered flurries, especially south and southeast will be possible with highs in the middle 20s.

-Dave