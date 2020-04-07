WEATHER ALERT DAY: Enhanced risk for severe storms tonight, with strong winds & hail

***ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS NORTH OF I-70 TONIGHT, SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS SOUTH OF I-70 TONIGHT***

TIMING: The biggest threats will occur generally between about 11pm to the north to 4am in the south.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-up storms early, strong/severe storms after midnight, low 58

Wednesday: Showers early am, clearing mild, high 70

Thursday: Showers early, breezy, cloudy, colder, high 51

Friday: Mixed clouds, chilly, high 49

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a warm day today, and a muggy day today due to the rain that fell early in the day. Now we are watching as a boundary from far to the north of us will be diving south this evening.

In the short term before midnight we can see some isolated pop-ups ahead of this boundary, but the boundary will be the focal point for strong to severe storms as it dives south. As of now, it appears this boundary will take a route from the southeast Michigan coast of Lake Michigan and cut to the southeast.

This would take the boundary near Hardin County just before midnight and eventually drag it through Noble county by 4am. North of I-70 is the area that has the best chance for strong to severe storms overnight tonight, as the SPC has upgraded this area of the state to an “ENHANCED” risk for severe storms. The rest of our area is still under a “SLIGHT” risk for severe storms with this boundary.

The biggest threats will occur generally between about 11pm to the north to 4am in the south, and will be large hail and damaging winds with this line of storms overnight. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 50s.

We will see clearing skies from north to south on Wednesday and a nice afternoon with highs back near 70. This will be ahead of the cold front that will push through Wednesday night with additional rain showers possible and lows in the middle 40s.

The high temp on Thursday will occur at midnight, but the daytime high will only climb to the lower 50s with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Expect clouds to stick around for Friday and Saturday as well, and a pretty cool pattern setting up.

Highs on Friday will only reach into the upper 40s. Saturday we will have a frosty start with temps near freezing early, and a warmer afternoon back into the middle 50s with mixed clouds.

Easter Sunday appears to be wet as we will have rain showers in the forecast ahead of another cold front and highs back closer to normal in the upper 50s. Sunday night rain will continue into early Monday, and then skies will break again with a breezy day and highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be even cooler with a freeze in the morning, and temps only pushing into the lower 50s during the day.

-Dave