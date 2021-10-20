QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 55

Thursday: Rain showers in AM, on/off showers later, high 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles, high 58

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 61

Sunday: Rain later in day, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very nice day once again with highs well above normal in the lower to middle 70s. We will see nice weather this evening, with clouds increasing late tonight into the morning hours on Thursday. This will keep our temps well above normal to start Thursday in the middle 50s.

We will see a line of showers, possibly with a few rumbles by mid-morning on Thursday with gusty winds possible as the front starts to slice through our area. We will see our temps pushing into the mid to upper 60s before dropping in the evening. During the afternoon we will see the front pushing east and ending rain chances quickly as drier air moves in.

Clouds will increase again overnight into Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s. We will see temps only rebounding into the upper 50s on Friday with isolated sprinkles to light showers as reinforced cold air will slide down into our area. I expect that temps will be cool but not cold for Football Friday Nite with temps in the middle to lower 50s during the games.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds across our area, with temps topping near normal in the lower 60s. We will see seasonal temps again on Sunday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Rain will return mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Scattered showers will still be in the forecast for Monday with highs in the middle 60s.

A weak warm front will lift north Monday, but this will keep temps in the lower to middle 60s early next week. We will see clearing for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. We will top in the middle 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

-Dave