Early week cold fronts, drier, cooler week ahead for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated pop-ups early, clearing late, low 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny start, few pop-ups late, high 79

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Sct’d PM Storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

A weak cold front is pushing to the east-southeast this evening and it is allowing for a few showers and storms in the eastern part of the state. There are still a few more pop-up showers to our north that are possible to hold on until midnight tonight. Temps will fall to the upper 60s by midnight, and then skies will clear later with lows dropping to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be an interesting day, as we will see mostly sunny skies early, but clouds will increase by midday with showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours, with the best chance to the east. This will be with another weak frontal passage. Highs on Tuesday will only top in the upper 70s.

Behind that frontal boundary, we will see much cooler temps, especially at nights with lows dropping to the lower 50s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and highs will top in the middle 70s on Wednesday with sunny skies.

Thursday expect a cool and comfortable start in the lower 50s and we will see number quickly warm back to normal in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. Friday should start off rain free, with temps surging into the middle to upper 80s late in the day. I expect that we will see more showers and storms popping up late in the day as another front approaches.

The best chances of storms will occur on Friday overnight into early Saturday as the front sags south. I expect that we will see showers mainly in the southern part of the state on Saturday with highs back near normal in the lower 80. The front will stall nearby on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected and highs in the lower 80s again.

We will see the front lifting north as a warm front for Monday and this will bring back showers and storms to the forecast with highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s with more humidity.

-Dave