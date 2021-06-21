Early storms, showers this evening, then a cool night for Columbus Area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few storms southeast during evening, then showers, with clearing late, low 55

Tuesday: Clearing skies, breezy, cool, high 72

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered late day storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We are watching a cold front slide through the area late on Monday with temps topping in the upper 80s, but quickly falling back into the 70s already with drier air filtering in from the west. Additional light showers are going to try to move up into the area early before midnight.

After midnight we will see showers pushing east quickly as drier and cooler air moves in, skies will clear, and temps will fall to the lower to middle 50s with some possible upper 40s to the northwest. Tuesday will see clearing skies with temps slowly climbing from the 50s back into the middle 60s and into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be even cooler to start to the day with upper 40s to lower 50s with clear skies. Sunny skies will be the rule with temps pushing to the upper 70s. I expect that Thursday will be the best day of the week summer wise with highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday an unsettled pattern will move back into our area, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the middle to upper 80s with a few pop-up storms possible late in the day. I expect more showers and storms as we head into the weekend. This will all be ahead of a slow moving cold front, this will keep temps down a bit over the weekend.

The big concern with these slow moving storms over the weekend could be some heavy rainfall with training and slow moving cells. Clearly, with this event still many days away, a pinpoint of an exact location will come into better focus by the end of the week. Temps will remain in the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and with the front arriving by Monday we will see scattered storms next Monday with highs near 80.

-Dave