Early spring weather, windy at times with rain on the way soon

Our prolonged streak dry weather (10 days) continues, but with high clouds to go with our balmy temperatures–an indication moisture is on the way.

High pressure in the Southeast is responsible for a warmer southerly flow pushing temperatures into the upper 60s, about 20 degrees above normal for early March. Winds will increase from the southwest, with gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon before subsiding this evening.

Low pressure will track from the High Plains to the northern Great Lakes Thursday, drawing moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. A few spotty showers will develop during the day, but the bulk of the rain will arrive around sunset, as a cold front will drop south into the region. Rain will linger Friday morning. The rain will be heavy at times Thursday night, tapering off Friday from north to south with the front slowing down.

Seasonably cool weather and drier conditions will prevail through the weekend. Early next week, the front will head north as a storm develops in the southern Plains, with more rain likely.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, warmer. High 68

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 64

Friday: Showers end early, cooler. High 56 (44)

Saturday: Clouds linger. High 52 (38)

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers late. High 48 (35)