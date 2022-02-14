QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, low 14

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 39

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy to windy, high 57

Thursday: Rainy day, warm, breezy, high 58

Friday: Clearing, colder, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a very cool day today with sunshine around, but temps running almost 15 degrees off the normal for this time of the year. Expect mostly clear skies tonight and lows dropping to the lower to middle teens with little to no wind.

Tuesday we will see more sunshine, and the dry air should warm up quickly, with highs back into the upper 30s to lower 40s, pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Wednesday clouds will increase, but the bigger story will be the winds and the warmer temps.

In fact, I expect that winds will start to increase by midnight early Wednesday morning, and therefore temps will bottom out near midnight and then start to rise into the morning on Wednesday with temps pushing into the upper 50s with breezy to gusty afternoon conditions.

It will remain breezy and warm Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40s, not too far off of the record for the warmest low for the date. Either way, this would likely not stand as temps will surge on Thursday into the upper 50s to lower 60s, but with plenty of rain with the cold front. The record for rainfall on Thursday is only about 3/4″ so we are looking at likely record shattering rain.

Most of the storms associated with this strong cold front should remain 100s of miles to our south/southwest. On the backside of this front will drastically falling temps, will be snow showers with temps falling to the lower 20s by Friday morning.

Friday should see clearing skies, but a colder day with highs near freezing (low 30s). We will see a nice bump back to normal with tons of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the lower 40s. We will climb into the middle 40s on Sunday with sunshine.

Monday of next week continues the upward climb, as temps will push into the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave