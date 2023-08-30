The weather will look and feel like September for a few days, before summer heat returns this weekend. Lingering moisture behind a cold front will result in afternoon cloud cover. Temperatures will hover near 70 degrees.

Tonight will be comfortably cool, illuminated by the super blue moon that rises at 8:20, and is officially full at 9:36. Morning lows will dip into the low 50s, with upper 40s in places.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes during the next couple of days, providing ample sunshine and a refreshingly cool flow of dry air. Highs in stay in the mid- to 70s on Thursday, rebounding into the 80s over the weekend.

Some places will touch 90 degrees on Sunday, as the humidity slowly rises west of retreating high pressure in a southerly flow. The heat will continue well into next week, with highs in the low 90s and morning readings in the mid-60s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sunshine, breezy, cooler. High 72

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77

Friday: Sunny. High 82 (54)

Saturday: Sunny. High 86 (59)

Sunday: Sunny, warm, sticky. High 90 (62)

Monday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (65)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 93 (67)