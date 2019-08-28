Dry weather pattern, nice days ahead!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 79

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and temps near 80. We have had much drier air sliding in and this will set us up for a cool night tonight with lows in the lower to upper 50s.

Thursday will be just as nice as today with even more sunshine and highs near 80. A weak system to our north will give us more clouds Thursday night with temps near normal.

We will be nice again on Friday with clouds increasing late and highs in the lower 80s. A weak front will slip through Friday overnight and into Saturday morning. At this point, I think we could see a stray shower with this boundary passing.

After that it will slide south for the day on Saturday leaving us with some clouds and a slightly cooler day in the upper 70s to near 80. The front will remain to our south on Sunday and will keep clouds around with the stalled boundary. Highs should top in the lower 80s.

Monday for Labor Day we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Skies clear for Tuesday with highs the warmest in the middle to upper 80s.

Another front will move towards our backyard and this will give us an increase of clouds and a rain chance late on Wednesday night with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave