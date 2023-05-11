QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer, high 81

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers nearing, low 59

Friday: Rain & storms, high 75

Saturday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 77

Sunday: Showers late, high 75

Monday: AM rain clearing, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got another beautiful day on tap for Central Ohio! Our warmest day of the extended period arrives, with highs in the lower 80s. Expect a few more clouds out than we’ve seen the last several days, but still going to see lots of sunshine mixed in there.

Clouds increase tonight, then showers approach Friday morning. We start the day off with spotty shower activity that gradually gets heavier during the afternoon and evening. Expect rain and storms during the afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs Friday will be in the middle 70s.

For Saturday, the heaviest of our shower activity lightens during the morning hours, then we’ll see just a few scattered showers and storms later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

On Mother’s Day Sunday, I do think we will see plenty of dry time, especially during the daytime hours. Highs will stick in the middle 70s. We’ll then see a few showers approaching the region late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rain clears up Monday morning, then clouds start to break, too. Highs Monday will top out in the low 70s.

-McKenna