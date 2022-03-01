QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds, low 34

Fat Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild, high 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 36

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Partly sunny, high 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, warm, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Mardi Gras!

Today, we’ll be ahead of a cold front which will aid in bringing in warmer air and more clouds. Despite a partly sunny sky, highs will be about 10 degrees above normal and reach the mid 50s.

This front will move through dry Tuesday night into Wednesday. Along with keeping around clouds, this front will shift the wind and help to drop temperatures to the 50s Wednesday.

As the front moves through, we’ll keep an eye out for a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will build in not only more clouds, but give us the coolest day of the week with a high around 40.

Temperatures will start to climb Friday into the weekend ahead of the next chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz