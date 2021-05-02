Dry, warmer end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 50-55

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, high 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain late, low 60

Tomorrow: Showers & storms, high 75

Tuesday: Scat’d rain, few rumbles, high 78

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny & cooler, high 63

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a warm, sunny end to the weekend ahead of rain and thunderstorms to start the workweek.

It’s already a much warmer start to the day with early morning lows in the 50s. With high pressure to our southeast, we’ll continue to feel its influence in the form of a mostly sunny sky and increasing breeze out of the southwest. Gusts at times will reach 20-30 mph, which will just contribute to a big boost in temperature and highs around 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build in tonight ahead of rain. Showers late tonight will fill in from southwest to northeast. Even with rain moving in, temperatures will stay on the warm side and only bottom out around 60 degrees.

Rain showers will continue on Monday. Once we add in daytime heating, we’ll see embedded afternoon thunderstorms and a high in the mid 70s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday as a cold front slides through the area. Since the timing of this cold front has slowed, high temperatures now look like they will have time to climb into the upper 70s.

After the front moves through, we’ll have a few leftover showers Wednesday morning, followed by clearing clouds. It’ll be a much cooler second half to the week with highs only reaching the 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz