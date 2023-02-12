QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, seasonally chilly, low 22

Today: Few clouds, high, 52

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 28

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late, overnight rain, high 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, high 68

Thursday: Breezy, rainy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More sunshine is on the way and will aid in a warming trend as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

With high pressure in charge today, we’ll continue to see a clear sky and light breeze. Thanks to the lack of clouds, it’s a seasonal but chilly start to the day in the 20s. Temperatures will quickly climb to the lower 50s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal and a 10 degree jump compared to yesterday.

Clouds will build back in tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 20s. However, clouds will clear out again on Monday afternoon alongside a southerly breeze high pressure builds back in.

A strong system will build into the area by the end of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a strong southerly breeze that will help boost temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, which is just shy of record levels. This system will also bring in rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz